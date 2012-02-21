Feb 21 Thai shares are expected to rise further on Tuesday, supported by foreign inflows and buying in energy big caps as oil prices rise, analysts said. "The market will probably climb further with continuous fund flows, but having said that, we don't expect any substantial rise," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. Resistance on the main index was at 1,140 and 1,142, with support at 1,130, Parin said. On Monday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.5 percent to 1,135.92, hovering around a six-month high, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 2.07 billion baht. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. 740 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.72 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0278 -- 0.028 SPOT GOLD 1733.94 0.02% 0.420 US CRUDE 104.78 1.49% 1.540 DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79 ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Oil rises to 8-month high on Iran, China moves >Bonds slip as Greece prospects damp safety bid >Euro slips, Greece bailout hopes dented >Gold stays put as Greece nears bailout deal STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - CP All Pcl Thailand's largest convenience store chain is expected to report a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly earnings because of a rise in sales and better gross margins, analysts said. - Amata Corporation Pcl The industrial estate developer said it had received approval from the Vietnamese government to develop its second industrial estate in Vietnam. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)