BANGKOK Feb 21 Thailand's benchmark stock
index was up 0.25 percent at 1,138.76 at 0352 GMT on
Tuesday in thin volume of 9.9 billion baht ($322 million).
"Today, we expect the SET to remain around 1,135 with no new
factors to move the market higher," Maybank Kim Eng Securities
said in a research note.
Stocks on the move:
QUALITY HOUSES UP AT 5-MONTH HIGH
Shares in the housing developer rose 4.9 percent to 1.71
baht, having hit their highest since Sept. 21 of 1.72 baht at
one stage, after Capital Nomura Securities said the company
would benefit from lower loan interest and the stock remains
underperforming its sector.
0353 GMT
PTT GLOBAL HITS RECORD ON TARGET PRICE UPGRADE
Top petrochemical maker climbed 1.7 percent to 74.75 baht
after hit a record of 76 baht at one point in early trade.
Trinity Securities said it has raised the company's target
price to 89 baht with a "buy" rating on the stock on the back of
improving petrochemical business.
On Feb. 20, the company reported an 84 percent rise in 2011
net profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, due to a better
performance by its olefins division and rising crude oil prices.
0353 GMT
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Martin Petty)