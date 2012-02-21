BANGKOK Feb 21 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.25 percent at 1,138.76 at 0352 GMT on Tuesday in thin volume of 9.9 billion baht ($322 million).

"Today, we expect the SET to remain around 1,135 with no new factors to move the market higher," Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a research note.

Stocks on the move:

QUALITY HOUSES UP AT 5-MONTH HIGH

Shares in the housing developer rose 4.9 percent to 1.71 baht, having hit their highest since Sept. 21 of 1.72 baht at one stage, after Capital Nomura Securities said the company would benefit from lower loan interest and the stock remains underperforming its sector.

PTT GLOBAL HITS RECORD ON TARGET PRICE UPGRADE

Top petrochemical maker climbed 1.7 percent to 74.75 baht after hit a record of 76 baht at one point in early trade.

Trinity Securities said it has raised the company's target price to 89 baht with a "buy" rating on the stock on the back of improving petrochemical business.

On Feb. 20, the company reported an 84 percent rise in 2011 net profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, due to a better performance by its olefins division and rising crude oil prices.

* TOP NEWS:

