BANGKOK, Feb 29 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound with a positive bias on Wednesday amid gains elsewhere in Asia and as a drop in global oil prices helped ease recent market jitters. On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index rose nearly 1 percent to 1,146.26. Among the gainers was Kasikornbank Pcl , which rose 1.1 percent. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 223 million baht ($7.34 million), the bourse said. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,148 and 1,160 on Wednesday, with support at 1,133, brokers said. "The market may follow overseas bourses but we are cautious about profit-taking along the way. Energy shares will probably fall, along with crude prices," said broker Aira Securities. Energy stocks have a big weighting in the main SET index. Several brokers expected a volatile session as weak earnings could prompt selling. Asian stocks firmed and the euro held its ground on Wednesday ahead of a fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank, while strong U.S. consumer confidence data and a drop in oil prices bolstered Wall Street. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan added 0.4 percent. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, lower oil > Oil drops again amid fears of slowing demand > Euro pins hopes on ECB, dollar eyes Bernanke > Bond prices steady ahead of Bernanke testimony > Gold hovers below 3-month high before ECB STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - True Corporation Pcl The telecom firm reported a net loss of 2.69 billion baht ($88.59 million) for 2011 after a profit of 1.2 billion baht ($39.52 million) a year earlier. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ($1 = 30.365 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn)