BANGKOK, March 2 Thai stocks may edge up
on Friday in line with gains elsewhere in Asia, with rising
global oil prices helping energy shares, which have a heavy
weighting in the main index.
Asian shares inched up after a flood of cheap European
Central Bank funds this week eased debt worries, allowing
markets to overcome weak data and concerns over oil. The MSCI
Asia Pacific ex-Japan was up 0.6 percent at 0153
GMT.
On Thursday, Thailand's SET index edged up 0.35
percent to 1,164.98, the highest in almost 16 years.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 2.6 billion baht
($85 million) but retail investors sold shares worth 3.1 billion
baht ($102 million), the bourse said.
Brokers pegged resistance on the main index at 1,169 on
Friday, with support at 1,153. Investors would also look to take
profits on the overbought market, they said.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the SET index
closed at 74.99. A level above 70 suggests the market is
overbought.
"We expect the market to run up further this month thanks to
global liquidity, although fears about high inflation caused by
oil prices will cap the gains," said broker Finansia Syrus
Securities.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1374.09 0.62% 8.410
USD/JPY 81.2 0.12% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1721.89 0.26% 4.530
US CRUDE 108.85 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 12980.30 0.22% 28.23
ASIA ADRS 131.38 0.59% 0.77
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> US STOCKS-Wall St returns to 2008 highs on banks
> Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report
> Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen
> U.S. bonds down as QE3 timing reassessed
> Gold edges up as buyers slowly return after selloff
($1 = 30.515 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan)