BANGKOK, March 2 Thai stocks may edge up on Friday in line with gains elsewhere in Asia, with rising global oil prices helping energy shares, which have a heavy weighting in the main index. Asian shares inched up after a flood of cheap European Central Bank funds this week eased debt worries, allowing markets to overcome weak data and concerns over oil. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan was up 0.6 percent at 0153 GMT. On Thursday, Thailand's SET index edged up 0.35 percent to 1,164.98, the highest in almost 16 years. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 2.6 billion baht ($85 million) but retail investors sold shares worth 3.1 billion baht ($102 million), the bourse said. Brokers pegged resistance on the main index at 1,169 on Friday, with support at 1,153. Investors would also look to take profits on the overbought market, they said. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the SET index closed at 74.99. A level above 70 suggests the market is overbought. "We expect the market to run up further this month thanks to global liquidity, although fears about high inflation caused by oil prices will cap the gains," said broker Finansia Syrus Securities. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.09 0.62% 8.410 USD/JPY 81.2 0.12% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1721.89 0.26% 4.530 US CRUDE 108.85 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 12980.30 0.22% 28.23 ASIA ADRS 131.38 0.59% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Wall St returns to 2008 highs on banks > Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report > Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen > U.S. bonds down as QE3 timing reassessed > Gold edges up as buyers slowly return after selloff ($1 = 30.515 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan)