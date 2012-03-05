BANGKOK, March 5 Thai stocks may be
range-bound with a negative bias on Monday after early losses in
stocks elsewhere in Asia, with the price of top energy firm PTT
Pcl likely to fall as it trades ex dividend.
On Friday, the benchmark SET index ended flat at
1,165.15, although it climbed at one point to the highest in
almost 16 years. High oil prices bolstered sentiment in energy
shares, with coal miner Banpu Pcl climbing 1.2
percent.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,160, with
resistance at 1,170, brokers said.
"The market could see a short-term consolidation after the
rise on Friday ... Weakness in overseas stock markets will also
weigh on our market," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior
analyst at broker KTB Securities.
Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious
about riding further on liquidity-driven optimism without seeing
more evidence of firmer growth and remained watchful of
developments in the euro zone's debt crisis and oil market.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 0.86
percent at 0209 GMT.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1369.63 -0.32% -4.460
USD/JPY 81.72 -0.07% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9895 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1713.26 0.09% 1.490
US CRUDE 107.16 0.43% 0.460
DOW JONES 12977.57 -0.02% -2.73
ASIA ADRS 130.31 -0.81% -1.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
- Minor International Pcl ,
Thailand's top listed hotel and fast-food restaurant
operator is looking for net profit growth of 15-20 percent in
2012 and wants to buy more foreign assets to boost long-term
growth, a senior executive said.
