BANGKOK, March 8 Thai stocks may rise on
Thursday, tracking gains in U.S. and Asian markets, with energy
counters set to follow global oil prices higher, brokers said.
Asian shares and the euro recovered on Thursday on growing
expectations that Greece will secure a crucial bond swap to
avoid a messy default, and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in
the labour market ahead of key employment figures.
On Tuesday, the SET index fell 0.4 percent to 1,153.16, with
domestic institutions net sellers of 836 million baht ($27.16
million) worth of shares, while foreign investors were net
buyers at 586 million baht ($19.04 million), the bourse said.
The market was closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.
Broker Sicco Securities pegged resistance for the main index
at 1,155 to 1,159.
The broker said the SET index could see consolidation later
in the week, which could send it to 1,150-1,147, adding: "So
there will be definitely buying opportunities in this market."
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1352.63 0.69% 9.270
USD/JPY 81.22 0.17% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9721 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1683.71 -0.06% -1.050
US CRUDE 106.03 -0.12% -0.130
DOW JONES 12837.33 0.61% 78.18
ASIA ADRS 126.92 1.08% 1.35
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 30.775 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Chris Lewis)