BANGKOK, March 12 Thai stocks may be range-bound on Monday as optimism about a recovery in the flood-hit domestic economy should support consumer stocks but weakness elsewhere in Asia could lead to quick profit-taking. On Friday, the benchmark SET index lost 0.82 percent to 1,158.71, depressed by profit-taking in big-cap banks . Domestic institutions sold shares worth 1.7 billion baht ($55.56 million) on Friday but foreign investors bought 2.5 billion baht ($81.70 million), the bourse said. Support for the main index was seen at 1,155, with resistance at 1,165, brokers said. Broker Finansia Securities advised short-term trading, with telecoms and food shares among its picks, while broker KTB Securities said high global crude prices would support the energy sector. Asian shares fell on Monday as investors paused to assess the effect of strong U.S. jobs data, which scaled back expectations for more easing ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Concerns over China's slowdown also weighed on sentiment. At 0203 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was down 0.4 percent. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St up on jobs data, brushes off Greek default > Oil up on U.S. jobs data, posts weekly gain CLc1 LCOc1 > Dollar holds gains post-jobs data; Fed, BOJ eyed > Bonds slip on jobs data before Fed, supply > Gold extends gains on equities, focus on Fed - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.60 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)