BANGKOK, March 13 Thai stocks are expected
to track gains in regional shares on Tuesday but energy counters
may come under selling pressure because of weaker global oil
prices, brokers said.
On Monday, the SET index fell 0.7 percent to 1,150.18, with
domestic institutions net sellers of 1.6 billion baht ($52.22
million) of shares, while foreign investors were net buyers of
458 million baht ($14.95 million), the bourse said.
Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,157 and 1,162,
with support at 1,143 and 1,137, brokers said.
Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai
ChirasevenupraphundChai said he expected a choppy session, with
dividend-yielding stocks attracting buying interest but
short-term players looking to take quick profits.
($1 = 30.64 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraparp and Kochakorn Boonlai)