BANGKOK, March 13 Thai stocks are expected to track gains in regional shares on Tuesday but energy counters may come under selling pressure because of weaker global oil prices, brokers said. On Monday, the SET index fell 0.7 percent to 1,150.18, with domestic institutions net sellers of 1.6 billion baht ($52.22 million) of shares, while foreign investors were net buyers of 458 million baht ($14.95 million), the bourse said. Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,157 and 1,162, with support at 1,143 and 1,137, brokers said. Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai ChirasevenupraphundChai said he expected a choppy session, with dividend-yielding stocks attracting buying interest but short-term players looking to take quick profits. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Defensives rally on flat day for Wall St > Oil slips on China, Europe growth concerns > Dollar off highs as Fed looms; yen wary of BOJ > Bonds steady to higher ahead of Fed meeting > Gold rebounds on euro, focus on Fed meeting - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.64 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraparp and Kochakorn Boonlai)