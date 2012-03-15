BANGKOK, March 15 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound with a positive bias on Thursday as sectors with strong growth prospects such as telecoms and banking should continue to attract investors but weakness elsewhere in Asia could prompt quick profit-taking. Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concern about Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook underpinned the dollar and encouraged investors to take on more risky assets. On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.94 percent to 1,164.36, with banking shares climbing 2 percent. Foreign investors bought shares for a net 2.1 billion baht ($68 million), the bourse said. Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,170 and 1,178, with support at 1,156, brokers said. Krungsri Securities said the market would continue to gain support from foreign fund inflows. "The momentum of foreign fund flows remains overall positive ... Shares that are linked to domestic factors such as telecoms and bank are our picks," the broker said. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was down 0.55 percent at 0220 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St retreats after rally, but Apple up again > Oil falls on U.S. stock build, Iran eyed > Dollar flexes muscles as yields surge > US Treasuries drop as Fed's outlook curbs safety bid > Gold bounces after 2 pct drop, dollar eyed STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Ch Karnchang Pcl The company expected 2012 revenue to rise 20 percent from a year earlier due to income from building contracts, Executive Vice President Prasert Marittanaporn told Reuters. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.755 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)