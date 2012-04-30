BANGKOK, April 30 Thai stocks are expected to track gains in regional markets on Monday, with good buying interest in energy-related shares because of high global oil prices, brokers said. Asian shares inched higher on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open the possibility of more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. On Friday, the SET index edged up 0.21 percent to 1,211.78, with foreign investors net buyers of 924 million baht ($30 million) of shares, while domestic institutions were net sellers of 862 million baht ($28 million), the bourse said. Steady buying from long-term investors, looking to build positions on expectations of good earnings this year, would help push the market higher, brokers said. "The market may extend its gain to 1,214 today but the index should be technically capped around 1,220. Besides the positive technicals, external sentiment is supportive" said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chiraseenupraphund. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY >S&P 500 rallies for week on Amazon, Expedia results >Oil little changed in thin, tug-of-war trade >Dollar tripped by US GDP data, Aussie shines >Bonds rise as slower U.S. growth supports demand >Gold near 2-week high on dollar, U.S. data - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.79 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Alan Raybould)