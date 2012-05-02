BANGKOK, May 2 Thai stocks are expected to rise
on Wednesday, in line with gains elsewhere in Asia, with
selective buying amid the quarterly reporting season providing
support, brokers said.
On Monday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.4
percent to a 16-year high of 1,228.49 on foreign buying and
strong demand for laggard banking stocks.
Foreign investors bought 1.2 billion baht ($39.02 million)
worth of shares, while retail investors sold shares for 2.8
billion baht ($91.06 million), stock exchange data showed.
The stock market was closed on Tuesday for a market holiday.
Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities
(Thailand) forecast strong quarterly earnings to help push the
market higher to 1,230 and 1,235 later in the day, with support
for the main index at 1,220.
"The market may still rise. I think some good foreign buying
will probably drive the index above 1,235. Overall, the market
will gain support from positive earnings results," he said.
Asian shares edged higher and the dollar recovered against
the yen on Wednesday after strong U.S. factory activity data
eased concern over a loss of momentum in the world's biggest
economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.59 percent at 0218 GMT.
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Big C Supercenter Pcl
The hypermarket operator reported an 89 percent rise in
January-March net profit to 1.78 billion baht, in part due to
higher sales, and with all stores closed due to flooding in the
previous quarter having reopened.
