BANGKOK, May 4 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound with a negative bias on Friday, with the weakness of the oil market weighing on energy shares and sentiment elsewhere in Asia remaining wary about prospects for the U.S. recovery. On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.08 percent to 1,240.03, with consumer shares such as CP All Pcl leading gainers thanks to a positive outlook for domestic consumption. Retail investors bought shares worth 363 million baht ($11.74 million), with foreign investors selling 162 million baht ($5.24 million), the bourse said. Support for the main index was seen at 1,233 and 1,228, said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura Securities. "External factors are a bit weak and could pull the Thai stock market lower this morning. Overall, I think the market will wait to see more U.S. data," he said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.36 percent at 0210 GMT. Click TH/TRADING01 for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St drops before jobs data, LinkedIn up late > Oil drops sharply on US economic data, technicals > Euro drops as uncertainty weighs before US jobs data > Bonds gain on services data before jobs report > Gold near 1-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data STOCKS TO WATCH: - Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday as higher concession fees outweighed an increase in revenue from non-voice services. ($1 = 30.915 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Alan Raybould)