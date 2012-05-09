BANGKOK, May 9 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Wednesday, tracking weakness elsewhere in Asia as a new wave of concerns about the euro zone unsettles investors. On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index ended up 0.3 percent at 1,231.04 amid selective buying during the reporting season. Shares in CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, gained 3.4 percent to 38.5 baht. The company reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly earnings due to higher sales after the market close. Foreign investors were net buyers of 269 million baht ($8.7 million) of shares on Tuesday, while brokers were net sellers of 450 million baht ($14.5 million), the bourse said. Brokers pegged support for the main index at 1,224, with resistance at 1,235. "External factors will still weigh on the Thai market. But I don't think it will have much impact. On the domestic front, we also have some good corporate results and the outlook is positive," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). Asian shares fell and the euro stayed pressured on Wednesday, as Greece struggled to form a government two days after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could be nullified. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8 percent at 0202 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St falls on Europe, but late buying trims losses > Oil slips as Europe, Greece fan demand worries > Euro near 3-mth low as political risks weigh > Greek political fears push prices up > Gold languishes near $1,600 as Greek crisis takes toll - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.995 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Richard Pullin)