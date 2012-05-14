BANGKOK, May 14 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound on Monday as weak regional markets keep investors cautious but companies reporting results may attract interest. After the close on Friday, PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, beat market expectations with a 7 percent rise in quarterly net profit to a record high, thanks to higher income from its upstream unit, rising gas sales and improved margins for oil products. The SET index edged up 0.03 percent on Friday to 1,191.01, recouping early losses as investors bought big caps after a sell-off in the previous two sessions that wiped more than 3 percent off the index. Retail investors bought shares worth a net 2.5 billion baht ($80.19 million) while foreign investors bought 1.1 billion baht ($35.28 million), the bourse said. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,195 and 1,200, with support at 1,185, brokers said. "The market may have a range-bound session. Europe's weak sentiment will still be a concern but I think, overall, economic growth for Thailand is a good long-term theme," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reason to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps and China took further steps to support its fragile growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.37 percent by 0243 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Banks hit by JPMorgan; Wall St ends week lower > Oil dips as China data outweighs upbeat US consumers > Euro hits 4-month low on Greece uncertainty > TREASURIES OUTLOOK: Prices up on Europe worries, US banks > Gold ticks up, off 4-month low on Nikkei - RTRS - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.175 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)