BANGKOK, May 15 Thai stocks may fall on Tuesday, with big-cap energy shares further weighed down by a weak oil market, but selected blue chip firms hit by a recent market sell-off could attract interest, brokers said. On Monday, the benchmark SET index posted its biggest daily loss in seven months, sliding 2.1 percent to 1,165.51, its lowest close since April 17. A rout in oil markets prompted selling in energy shares which dropped 2.4 percent. Brokers sold shares worth a net 1.2 billion baht ($38.27 million) while foreign investors bought a net 390 million baht ($12.44 million), stock exchange data showed. Support for the main index was seen at 1,155 and 1,150, with resistance at 1,175, brokers said. "The market will probably remain weak," said Teerawut Kanniphakul, senior analyst at broker CIMB Securities (Thailand). "There are still concerns about external factors, including Europe. But I think, investors are also looking to add a little bit of exposure if the index fell to 1,150," he said. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type MARKET SUMMARY >S&P 500 down for 4th day of five, Groupon up late >Oil falls as Greece, China feed economic worry >Euro wobbles near 4-month low as Greek deadlock continues >Europe, China worries push yields lower >Gold briefly touches 4-1/2 month low on euro STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl The energy explorer was looking at ways to refinance $500-600 million of debt, to extend the repayment period, Penchan Charikasem, senior executive for corporate finance, told reporters. ($1 = 31.355 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)