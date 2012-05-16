BANGKOK, May 16 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Wednesday as Greek uncertainty and concerns about the debt situation in Europe depressed sentiment but some bargain hunting activity could help limit market losses. Among stocks to watch, Siam Cement Pcl may buck the weaker trend after the company was added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. For story click On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.63 percent as strong growth in Germany spurred late buying. The market had $5.65 million worth of net foreign inflows on the day, stock exchange data showed. Support for the main index was seen at 1,159, with resistance at 1,193, brokers said. "Uncertainty on Greece should more than offset the positive effects from stronger than expected German first quarter GDP released yesterday," broker KGI Securities said in a report. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.32 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Ed Lane)