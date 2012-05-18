BANGKOK, May 18 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Friday, tracking markets elsewhere in Asia, but upbeat first-quarter results and annual outlooks from domestic companies are likely to prompt some bargain hunting, brokers said. Asian shares fell sharply on Friday after more signs emerged of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece, with the latest sluggish economic data from the United States adding to the list of risks for investors. On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.2 percent at 1,173.56, with the market posting $50.83 million in foreign inflows, reversing Wednesday's $5.6 million in outflows, stock exchange data showed. Support for the main index was seen at 1,160 and 1,151, with resistance at 1,180 and 1,189, according to broker Phillip Securities. "The market seems to be weak with concerns about external factors ... It's good to remain cautious but the market can still expect a rebound around support levels," Phillip said in a report. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.24 percent at 0241 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day > Oil skids on euro zone woes, weak economic data > Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low > Bonds climb on weak data, Europe worries > Gold heads for 3rd week of decline, Europe eyed STOCKS TO WATCH: - Asia Aviation Pcl, owner of the Thai affiliate of Malaysian-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd AIRA.KL, has set an IPO price of 3.7 baht ($0.12) a share to raise 4.5 billion baht ($143 million) in the Thai market this month, sources close to the deal said on Thursday. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Chris Gallagher)