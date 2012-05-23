BANGKOK, May 23 Thai stocks are expected to fall
further on Wednesday as investors continue to worry about the
euro zone economy and foreign selling puts pressure on the
market.
On Tuesday, the SET index fell 0.32 percent to
1,131.52, with foreign investors selling shares worth a net
161.7 million baht ($5.15 million) after 2.16 billion baht on
Monday.
"The market is going to fluctuate today and is likely to
fall further. There is still pressure from foreign investors
selling shares in the market, and there is no support from
overseas," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at
broker Asia Plus Securities.
Therdsak pegged support for the main index at 1,120, with
resistance at 1,135.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0242 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1316.63 0.05% 0.640
USD/JPY 79.71 -0.31% -0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7706 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1560.96 -0.44% -6.940
US CRUDE 91.5 -0.38% -0.350
DOW JONES 12502.81 -0.01% -1.67
ASIA ADRS 114.14 -0.31% -0.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St ends flat after late volatility
> Oil falls as Iran talks progress, euro worries continue
> Euro, Aussie pressured by Greek worries; BOJ eyed
> Prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales
> Gold extends losses ahead of EU summit
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 31.38 Baht)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)