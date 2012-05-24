BANGKOK, May 24 Thai stocks may rise on Thursday, rebounding after a four-day losing streak which had taken it deep into oversold territory, but market players will remain cautious about Greece and the euro zone, brokers said. On Wednesday, the SET index fell for a fourth session, ending down 1.84 percent at 1,110.70, the lowest close in more than three months, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 28.79, indicating the market is oversold. Foreign investors sold shares worth $38 million, adding to a combined $183 million in outflows of the past three sessions, stock exchange data showed. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,115, with support at 1,105 and 1,100, said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). "The market has started to see more buying interest around the 1,100 level ... Overall, it will probably be a bit volatile, with the big picture still about Europe," he said. Asian shares were steady but remained vulnerable on Thursday amid signs European leaders were unable to deliver meaningful measures to resolve the region's deepening debt crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 percent at 0227 GMT. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St finishes flat in late reversal > Oil drops on Iran talks, brimming U.S. supply > Euro still shaky on Greek exit jitters; China eyed > Bonds climb on Greece exit fears > Gold hovers about $1,560/oz; Greece fear persists - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Anand Basu)