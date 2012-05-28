BANGKOK, May 28 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound with a negative bias on Monday, amid weakness in U.S. stocks and regional markets. U.S. stocks had their first positive week in four last week but ended lower on Friday, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.60 percent to 12,454.83. Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura Securities, said foreign selling would continue to weigh on Thai stocks, even if domestic investors and institutions were buying. However, most investment remained in domestic sectors, namely communications, food and entertainment. Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,140 to 1,145, with support at 1,125 to 1,120, analysts said. On Friday, the SET index rose 0.63 percent to 1,132.83, with foreign investors selling shares worth a net 1.56 billion baht ($49.27 million) after 2.38 billion baht on Thursday. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0244 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1317.82 -0.22% -2.860 USD/JPY 79.42 -0.3% -0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7465 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1575.19 0.10% 1.640 US CRUDE 91.65 0.87% 0.790 DOW JONES 12454.83 -0.60% -74.92 ASIA ADRS 111.72 -0.81% -0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St scores weekly gains, but sags for the day > Oil edges up on Iran, but posts 4th weekly loss > Euro bounces on Greek polls but rally seen fragile > Prices rise as Europe fears promote safety bid > Gold holds ground, underpinned by steady euro STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl Thailand's PTT Exploration & Production Pcl has obtained 950 million pounds ($1.49 billion) in financing to back its acquisition of Africa-focused explorer Cove Energy Plc , according to a copy of the facility agreement on Cove's website. [ID: nL4E8GP3B0] - Thai Airways Pcl Profit target of 6 billion baht ($189 million) may not be achieved because of strong competition, acting President Chokchai Panyayong told reporters. [ID: nL4E8GP2TP] - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.6650 Thai baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)