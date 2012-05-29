BANGKOK, May 29 Thai stocks are expected to move in a narrow range on Tuesday, with domestic political concerns addding to the market's worries. "Looking at the various factors, we will have to give weight to factors from Europe and the internal conflict within the country," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). He said the market may benefit from easing concerns over Europe, at least in the short term, after new polls suggested Greece's pro-bailout conservatives may win the upcoming election and have the chance to form a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone. However, the Thai government's proposed amendment to the constitution may prompt investors to remain cautious since, after a period of calm, it could bring to the fore political divisions that have spilled over into violence in recent years. "It is expected that the index may rebound to around 1,150. If the index inches near this level, we might see some profit-taking in the short term," Parin added. On Monday, the SET index rose 0.63 percent to 1,139.93 but foreign investors continued to offload stock, selling a net 1.64 billion baht ($51.87 million) after 1.56 billion baht on Friday. Analysts pegged resistance for the main index at 1,148 to 1,150 on Tuesday with support at 1,135. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0226 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1317.82 -0.22% -2.860 USD/JPY 79.5 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7448 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1572.89 0.01% 0.110 US CRUDE 91.16 0.33% 0.300 DOW JONES 12454.83 -0.60% -74.92 ASIA ADRS 111.72 -0.81% -0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St scores weekly gains, but sags for the day > Brent crude oil closes above $107 on Greece, Iran > Euro wobbles near 2-year low after Spanish yields rise > Prices rise as Europe fears promote safety bid > Gold inches down as Spain crisis weighs on euro - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.6 Baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)