BANGKOK, May 31 Thai stocks are expected to fall
on Thursday with concerns about the euro zone's debt problems
causing selling across Asia, while falling oil prices kept
energy shares under selling pressure.
On Wednesday, the SET index fell 1.3 percent to
1,138.63, led by energy shares. Domestic institutions and
brokers sold shares for $15.22 million and $34.51 million
respectively, stock exchange data showed.
Brokers pegged support for the main index at 1,122, with
resistance at 1,140.
"The market will probably fall further ... I think, it will
need to fall to 1,100 level to attract buyers again," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).
Among the stocks to watch, shares in Asia Aviation Pcl
, owner of the Thai affiliate of Malaysia-based budget
carrier AirAsia Bhd, start trading on Thai bourse.
It had set an IPO price of 3.7 baht ($0.12) per share to
raise 4.5 billion baht ($143 million) in the Thai market this
month. (For story, click )
Asian shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Thursday as
surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain heightened fears that
more countries in the euro zone would be hit hard by the
regions' debt crisis.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 1.46 percent at 0212 GMT
($1 = 31.875 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)