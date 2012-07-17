BANGKOK, July 17 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0137 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1353.64 -0.23% -3.140
USD/JPY 78.95 0.11% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4943 -- 0.024
SPOT GOLD 1595.44 0.36% 5.650
US CRUDE 88.69 0.29% 0.260
DOW JONES 12727.21 -0.39% -49.88
ASIA ADRS 114.65 -0.55% -0.63
THAI STOCKS 1214.25 +0.33% +3.96
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause as investors await Bernanke's
testimony
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- TISCO FINANCIAL GROUP PCL
The financial firm said sustained economic growth would
boost loan growth in the second half of 2012 while investment
and domestic spending was supportive.
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Royal Dutch/Shell abandoned its bid for Cove Energy
Plc on Monday, leaving smaller Thai rival PTT
to complete a $1.9 billion takeover after a five-month battle.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 falls for seventh day in eight
> Bond yields match record lows as data spurs bets on Fed
> Dollar near 1-mth lows on yen on easing hopes
> Gold inches up ahead of Bernanke testimony
> Oil higher on stimulus hopes, Iran tensions
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)