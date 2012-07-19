BANGKOK, July 19 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0137 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1372.78 0.67% 9.110 USD/JPY 78.66 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4874 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1576.29 0.25% 4.000 US CRUDE 89.91 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81% 103.16 ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37% 0.42 THAI STOCKS 1220.14 -0.33% -4.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up on U.S. earnings, euro steadies SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Bernanke's gloomy economic views weigh STOCKS TO WATCH -- BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General Electric, reported a 24.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, in line with forecasts, due to strong loan demand from retail clients. -- KASIKORNBANK PCL Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, boosted by strong loan growth and higher revenue from its insurance business. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 rises to 2-1/2-month high on profits > Bond prices rise as economic worries prevail > Euro steadies but remains under pressure > Gold struggles on dim stimulus hopes, EU worries > Oil at 7-wk peak on Middle East tensions, strong gasoline > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)