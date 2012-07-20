BANGKOK, July 20 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0128 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1376.51 0.27% 3.730
USD/JPY 78.68 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5009 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1580.69 -0.04% -0.600
US CRUDE 92.13 -0.57% -0.530
DOW JONES 12943.36 0.27% 34.66
ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.92% 1.06
THAI STOCKS 1212.96 -0.59% -7.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slightly lower, oil eases from 8-week
high
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore near 1-yr high; others mixed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL
Thailand's second-largest lender by assets reported a
better-than-expected 40 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Thursday thanks to higher net interest income and lower tax
costs.
-- IRPC PCL
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd has affirmed IRPC's National
Long-Term rating at 'A-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook, National
Short-Term rating at 'F2(tha)' and National Long-Term rating on
its senior unsecured debentures at 'A-(tha)'.
-- KASIKORNBANK PCL
The bank expected continued growth in net profit in the
second half and maintained its 2012 loan growth target of 9-11
percent, Somkiat Sirichatchai, senior executive vice president,
told reporters.
-- SIAM CEMENT PCL
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate said it planned to
invest 200 billion baht ($6.3 billion) in the next five years,
with more than half of it earmarked for investment in other
Southeast Asian countries.
MARKET NEWS
> Technology earnings boost Wall Street
> Bond prices fall, yields near record lows
> Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak US data haunt
> Gold retains gains as weak US data buoys stimulus hopes
> Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)