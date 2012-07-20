BANGKOK, July 20 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0128 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1376.51 0.27% 3.730 USD/JPY 78.68 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5009 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1580.69 -0.04% -0.600 US CRUDE 92.13 -0.57% -0.530 DOW JONES 12943.36 0.27% 34.66 ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.92% 1.06 THAI STOCKS 1212.96 -0.59% -7.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slightly lower, oil eases from 8-week high SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore near 1-yr high; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL Thailand's second-largest lender by assets reported a better-than-expected 40 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday thanks to higher net interest income and lower tax costs. -- IRPC PCL Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd has affirmed IRPC's National Long-Term rating at 'A-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook, National Short-Term rating at 'F2(tha)' and National Long-Term rating on its senior unsecured debentures at 'A-(tha)'. -- KASIKORNBANK PCL The bank expected continued growth in net profit in the second half and maintained its 2012 loan growth target of 9-11 percent, Somkiat Sirichatchai, senior executive vice president, told reporters. -- SIAM CEMENT PCL Thailand's top industrial conglomerate said it planned to invest 200 billion baht ($6.3 billion) in the next five years, with more than half of it earmarked for investment in other Southeast Asian countries. MARKET NEWS > Technology earnings boost Wall Street > Bond prices fall, yields near record lows > Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak US data haunt > Gold retains gains as weak US data buoys stimulus hopes > Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)