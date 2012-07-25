BANGKOK, July 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1338.31 -0.9% -12.210 USD/JPY 78.14 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.3875 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1580.56 0.05% 0.720 US CRUDE 88.24 -0.29% -0.260 DOW JONES 12617.32 -0.82% -104.14 ASIA ADRS 111.74 -0.53% -0.59 THAI STOCKS 1187.64 +0.21% +2.53 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on intensifying worry over Spain SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand, Philippine up; banking shares lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- BANPU PCL Thailand's top coal miner slashed half a billion dollars from its five-year investment plan, issued a profit warning and cut its 2012 coal sales target on Tuesday after international coal prices slumped this year due to the global economic slowdown. -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL Thailand's top oil and gas explorer missed market expectations with a 31 percent fall in quarterly net profit, highlighting the need for the energy company to ramp up production and bolster sales. Tevin Vongvanich only took the helm in May at PTTEP, but he is already overseeing a multibillion dollar M&A deal as part of the company's mission to pursue acquisitions and ramp up production. MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls > U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touch record low > Euro still downcast; Aussie focused on CPI > Gold steady as strong dollar offsets stimulus hopes > Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)