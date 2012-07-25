BANGKOK, July 25 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1338.31 -0.9% -12.210
USD/JPY 78.14 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.3875 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1580.56 0.05% 0.720
US CRUDE 88.24 -0.29% -0.260
DOW JONES 12617.32 -0.82% -104.14
ASIA ADRS 111.74 -0.53% -0.59
THAI STOCKS 1187.64 +0.21% +2.53
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on intensifying worry over Spain
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand, Philippine up; banking
shares lead
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BANPU PCL
Thailand's top coal miner slashed half a billion dollars
from its five-year investment plan, issued a profit warning and
cut its 2012 coal sales target on Tuesday after international
coal prices slumped this year due to the global economic
slowdown.
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer missed market
expectations with a 31 percent fall in quarterly net profit,
highlighting the need for the energy company to ramp up
production and bolster sales.
Tevin Vongvanich only took the helm in May at PTTEP, but he
is already overseeing a multibillion dollar M&A deal as part of
the company's mission to pursue acquisitions and ramp up
production.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls
> U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touch record low
> Euro still downcast; Aussie focused on CPI
> Gold steady as strong dollar offsets stimulus hopes
> Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)