----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1337.89 -0.03% -0.420
USD/JPY 78.1 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4143 -- 0.017
SPOT GOLD 1603.89 0.00% 0.010
US CRUDE 88.67 -0.34% -0.300
DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47% 58.73
ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14% -0.16
THAI STOCKS 1,188.62 +0.08% +0.98
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for
stimulus, rescue fund
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SIAM CEMENT PCL
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate and a barometer for
the country's economy said it plans to diversify further into
the region's fast-growing markets after posting a 43 percent
decline in quarterly profit.
-- GLOW ENERGY PCL
The company told the exchange that GHECO-One Co., Ltd, its
65 percent owned subsidiary, started commercial operation on
July 26.
-- CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL
Thailand's top agro-business conglomerate said on Wednesday
it had no plans to raise funds through an equity issue, saying
it had enough cash to expand its business.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises
> Prices ease but yields hold near record lows
> Euro dips as short-covering rally falters
> Gold eases after rallying on ECB stimulus talk
> Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed action
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
