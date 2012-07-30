BANGKOK, July 30 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1385.97 1.91% 25.950
USD/JPY 78.43 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5378 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1621.06 -0.11% -1.780
US CRUDE 90.09 -0.04% -0.040
DOW JONES 13075.66 1.46% 187.73
ASIA ADRS 117.38 2.77% 3.16
THAI STOCKS 1178.01 +0.43% +5.09
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend gains on stimulus hopes
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most stronger; Indonesia, Philippines lead
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PHATRA CAPITAL PCL
The financial group reported a 55.4 percent fall in second
quarter net profit to 103.6 million baht ($3.29 million) due to
lower revenues.
MARKET NEWS
> Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3
> Yields climb on hopes of more Europe stimulus
> Euro supported, Aussie extends gains on ECB hopes
> Gold hovers above $1,620/oz, c.bank meetings eyed
> Oil up 4th day as stimulus hopes support
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 31.53 baht)
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)