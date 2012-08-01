BANGKOK, Aug 1 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1379.32 -0.43% -5.980 USD/JPY 77.98 -0.17% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4781 -- 0.008 SPOT GOLD 1612.51 -0.05% -0.780 US CRUDE 87.74 -0.36% -0.320 DOW JONES 13008.68 -0.49% -64.33 ASIA ADRS 116.92 0.36% 0.42 THAI STOCKS 1199.30 +0.5% +5.98 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall as stimulus hopes fade, China PMI softens SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia outperform in July STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL PTTEP AI had received valid acceptances from Cove shareholders in respect of 448,624,418 Cove shares. -- TRUE CORPORATION PCL The telecom firm expected to report a net loss in 2012 and 2013 due to its investment in 3G networks, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters. -- QUALITY HOUSES PCL The developer raised its 2012 net profit growth target to 100 percent due to rising income from a transfer of assets to a new property fund, Senior Executive Vice-President Suwanna Buddhaprasart told reporters. -- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL The bank raised its 2012 loan growth target to 18-19 percent from 12-14 percent due to stronger-than-expected lending in the first half, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters. MARKET NEWS > Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed; ends July up > Prices gain as markets await central banks > Euro hunkers down before Fed decision > Gold steady above $1,610/oz ahead of Fed decision > Oil down 2nd day as stimulus hopes falter > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)