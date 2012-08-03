BANGKOK, Aug 3 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365 -0.74% -10.140
USD/JPY 78.12 -0.13% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4779 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1591.46 0.11% 1.720
US CRUDE 87.47 0.39% 0.340
DOW JONES 12878.88 -0.71% -92.18
ASIA ADRS 116.09 -0.39% -0.46
THAI STOCKS 1201.13 +0.15% +1.83
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall as ECB disappoints, US
payrolls eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed inaction weighs; S'pore down
from 1-yr high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL
The bank raised its 2012 loan growth target to 8-10 percent
from 7 percent after strong lending in the first half, its
President Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St takes a hit from ECB disappointment
> Bonds rally after ECB makes no concrete move
> Euro under pressure after ECB, US jobs next test
> Gold flat after 4-day drop; US jobs in focus
> Brent slips as ECB disappoints, supply worries support
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)