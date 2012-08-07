BANGKOK, Aug 7 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0202 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1394.23 0.23% 3.240
USD/JPY 78.23 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5664 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1610.7 0.02% 0.310
US CRUDE 92.1 -0.11% -0.100
DOW JONES 13117.51 0.16% 21.34
ASIA ADRS 119.36 0.51% 0.60
THAI STOCKS 1208.01 0.88% 10.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady on sustained policy hopes, eyes
on RBA
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on strong U.S. data; Singapore at 1-yr
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CHONBURI CONCRETE PRODUCT PCL
The company posted a net profit of 31.2 million baht
($990,600) for the second quarter compared to last year's 1.8
million baht because increasing new construction and renovation
projects boosted demand for construction
material.
($1 = 31.495 baht)
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)