BANGKOK, Aug 8 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1401.35 0.51% 7.120
USD/JPY 78.52 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6197 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1610.59 -0.01% -0.090
US CRUDE 93.37 -0.32% -0.300
DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39% 51.09
ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80% 0.96
THAI STOCKS 1208.19 0.01% 0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 3-mth high as policy optimism
persists
SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to
Indonesia, Malaysia
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL
Thailand's largest petrochemical firm reported a 90 percent
drop in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday as the fall in
global oil prices hit the value of its product inventories.
-- CP ALL PCL
Thailand's largest convenience store chain reported a rise
of nearly 20 percent in quarterly earnings on Tuesday, thanks to
a jump in sales after flood-hit suppliers resumed full
operations plus the expansion of its branch network.
-- THAI OIL PCL
Thailand's top oil refiner reported a net loss for the
second quarter on Tuesday due mainly to an inventory loss at its
refining operations after global oil prices dropped.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists
> Prices slide as investors hope for policymaker action
> Yen softer, risk still buoyed in thin market
> Gold eases after stimulus hopes spur 3-day rise
> Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)