BANGKOK, Aug 10 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1402.8 0.04% 0.580
USD/JPY 78.59 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6693 -- -0.026
SPOT GOLD 1614.18 -0.18% -2.910
US CRUDE 93.41 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 13165.19 -0.08% -10.45
ASIA ADRS 120.65 0.52% 0.62
THAI STOCKS 1217.70 0.29% 3.57
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL
Thailand's second-largest lender said on Thursday it plans
to raise 35.23 billion baht ($1.12 billion) via a rights issue.
-- THAI UNION FROZEN PRODUCTS PCL
The world's biggest canned tuna maker expects second-half
revenue to rise more than 20 percent and maintained its 2012
growth target of 15 percent, financial controller Wai Yat Paco
Lee said.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)