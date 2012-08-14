BANGKOK, Aug 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.11 -0.13% -1.760 USD/JPY 78.41 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6607 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1613.06 0.22% 3.520 US CRUDE 92.88 0.16% 0.150 DOW JONES 13169.43 -0.29% -38.52 ASIA ADRS 120.12 -0.65% -0.79 THAI STOCKS 1219.37 0.14% 1.67 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady in ranges before US, euro zone data SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Pcl Thailand's top energy firm reported a 74 percent fall in quarterly net profit to a three-year low, hit by lower income from its upstream unit and weak refining and petrochemical businesses. -- TOYO-THAI CORPORATION PCL The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Electric Power No.2 of Myanmar on Aug. 10. The MOU will enhance collaboration between both parties for developing a 100 MW power plant in Yangon. -- RATCHABURI ELECTRICITY GENERATING HOLDING PCL Thailand's top private power producer reported a 74 percent rise in quarterly net profit at 3.3 billion baht due to higher revenue. -- CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL Thailand's largest agribusiness company reported a 17 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Friday, hit by lower domestic meat prices and weak overseas operations. -- BANPU PCL Thailand's top coal miner reported a 13.5 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday as weaker coal prices at its Indonesian unit outweighed higher sales volume and lower costs. MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs > Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers > Euro squeezed higher ahead of euro zone GDP data > Gold ekes out gains before US, euro zone data > Brent up on supply worry, economic concerns check gain > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)