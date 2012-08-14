BANGKOK, Aug 14 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1404.11 -0.13% -1.760
USD/JPY 78.41 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6607 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1613.06 0.22% 3.520
US CRUDE 92.88 0.16% 0.150
DOW JONES 13169.43 -0.29% -38.52
ASIA ADRS 120.12 -0.65% -0.79
THAI STOCKS 1219.37 0.14% 1.67
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT Pcl
Thailand's top energy firm reported a 74 percent fall in
quarterly net profit to a three-year low, hit by lower income
from its upstream unit and weak refining and petrochemical
businesses.
-- TOYO-THAI CORPORATION PCL
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU)
with the Ministry of Electric Power No.2 of Myanmar on Aug. 10.
The MOU will enhance collaboration between both parties for
developing a 100 MW power plant in Yangon.
-- RATCHABURI ELECTRICITY GENERATING HOLDING PCL
Thailand's top private power producer reported a 74 percent
rise in quarterly net profit at 3.3 billion baht due to higher
revenue.
-- CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL
Thailand's largest agribusiness company reported a 17
percent drop in quarterly earnings on Friday, hit by lower
domestic meat prices and weak overseas operations.
-- BANPU PCL
Thailand's top coal miner reported a 13.5 percent fall in
quarterly net profit on Friday as weaker coal prices at its
Indonesian unit outweighed higher sales volume and lower costs.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)