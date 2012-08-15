BANGKOK, Aug 15 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1403.93 -0.01% -0.180
USD/JPY 78.82 0.13% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7275 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1600.91 0.18% 2.870
US CRUDE 93.05 -0.41% -0.380
DOW JONES 13172.14 0.02% 2.71
ASIA ADRS 119.55 0.00% 0.00
THAI STOCKS 1226.82 0.61% 7.45
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, US data lifts mood, stimulus
hopes endure
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BANPU PCL
The coal miner aims for coal sales and output of 46 million
tonnes in 2013, up from 44 million tonnes this year, chief
financial officer Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters.
-- THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL
The national carrier reported a quarterly net loss of 1.53
billion baht ($49 million) on Tuesday as aggressive promotions
and fierce competition dragged down passenger yields, even
though passenger numbers improved.
-- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL
The refiner plans to start building a crude distillation
unit (CDU) at its Bangkok refinery within the next two years to
replace a unit damaged by fire in July, a senior company
official said.
MARKET NEWS
> Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume
> Prices drop as US retail sales beat forecasts
> Upbeat data lifts USD; more gains eyed
> Gold edges up after taking a hit from US data
> Brent ends at 3-month high on US data, stimulus hopes
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)