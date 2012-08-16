BANGKOK, Aug 16 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.53 0.11% 1.600 USD/JPY 79.06 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8294 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1605.51 0.16% 2.630 US CRUDE 94.51 0.19% 0.180 DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06% -7.36 ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43% -0.51 THAI STOCKS 1226.83 0.00% 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, seeking more clues over stimulus SE ASIA STOCKS-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL A Thai state fund that owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank said on Wednesday it would spend 19 billion baht ($605 million) to subscribe to the lender's $1.12 billion rights issue. -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL The refiner said on Wednesday it planned a major shutdown for 40 days in the first quarter of 2014 to connect a planned 100,000 barrel per day crude distillation unit (CDU) to existing facilities. -- SAHAVIRIYA STEEL INDUSTRIES PCL The steel firm expected to continue to make net loss this year due to an inventory loss and higher costs at its British operations, President Win Viriyaprapaikit told reporters. MARKET NEWS >Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace >Yields rise on stronger U.S. data, fewer Europe fears >Dollar hits 1-month high against yen on stop-loss buying >Gold steady as investors wait for clues on stimulus >Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)