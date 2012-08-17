BANGKOK, Aug 17 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the Thai market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1415.51 0.71% 9.980
USD/JPY 79.35 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8225 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1616.04 0.11% 1.740
US CRUDE 95.42 -0.19% -0.180
DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65% 85.33
ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93% 1.11
THAI STOCKS 1224.40 -0.20% -2.43
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on Merkel remarks
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore
commodities strong
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL
The power producer signed an agreement to buy a 40 percent
stake in Manambang Muara Enim coal mine project in Indonesia for
$197 million, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.
-- CH KARNCHANG PCL
The builder said on Thursday that work was under way at the
controversial $3.5 billion Xayaburi dam project and the builder
expected to begin construction of a reservoir at the site in
late 2012.
MARKET NEWS
>Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco
>Yields near 3-month highs as fears on euro zone ebb
>Euro holds onto most overnight gains on hopes for ECB
action
>Gold extends gains on heightened hopes of ECB action
>Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry
>Thai press digest
>Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Edited by Robert Birsel)