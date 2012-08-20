BANGKOK, Aug 20 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.16 0.19% 2.650 USD/JPY 79.61 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8122 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1615.99 0.02% 0.400 US CRUDE 96.18 0.18% 0.170 DOW JONES 13275.20 0.19% 25.09 ASIA ADRS 120.44 0.24% 0.29 THAI STOCKS 1223.91 -0.04% -0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease after recent gain, dollar up vs yen SE ASIA STOCKS-Most markets edge down ahead of holidays STOCKS TO WATCH -- THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL The national carrier said it would miss 2012 net profit target of 6 billion baht ($190 million) due to higher fuel costs after a rise in global oil prices, director Dheerasak Suwannayos told reporters. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 up for 6th week; fear index hits 5 yr low > Yields slip as August price reductions draw buyers > Yen struggles, AUD tests channel support > Platinum extends gains on Lonmin strike, gold steady > Brent crude falls on possibility of reserves release > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)