BANGKOK, Aug 24 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- IRPC PCL Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on IRPC. The outlook is stable.

-- THAI OIL PCL The country's top refiner is looking for opportunities to invest in refinery and petrochemical businesses in fast-growing Southeast Asia, especially Myanmar and Vietnam, its CEO said on Thursday.

-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL The energy explorer has postponed a shareholder meeting planned for Friday, saying its shareholders need more time to consider details of a $3.1 billion equity sale to be used partly to fund the purchase of Cove Energy.

(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)