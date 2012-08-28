BANGKOK, Aug 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1410.44 -0.05% -0.690 USD/JPY 78.59 -0.17% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6455 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1659.04 -0.27% -4.560 US CRUDE 95.35 -0.13% -0.120 DOW JONES 13124.67 -0.25% -33.30 ASIA ADRS 119.12 -0.58% -0.70 THAI STOCKS 1233.73 -0.28% -3.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, seen rangebound SE ASIA STOCKS-Vietnam falls to 7-month low; others retreat STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its ratings and outlook on PTTEP remain unchanged despite the company's recent acquisition of U.K.-based Cove Energy PLC for about $2.2 billion. -- PTT PCL Thailand's top energy company has offered to buy out Singapore-listed Sakari Resources Ltd for $960 million as the oil and gas firm expands into coal to meet rising regional demand for the fuel. MARKET NEWS >Wall St finishes flat but Apple reaches another high >Yields fall, prices climb as Bernanke, QE3 in focus >Euro flat, recovery seen at risk without firm ECB action >Gold stays put as investors eye central banks >Oil falls ahead of Isaac, seen hitting refinery demand > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)