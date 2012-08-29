BANGKOK, Aug 29 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0130 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.3 -0.08% -1.140 USD/JPY 78.6 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6386 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1665.14 -0.08% -1.390 US CRUDE 95.94 -0.40% -0.390 DOW JONES 13102.99 -0.17% -21.68 ASIA ADRS 118.78 -0.29% -0.34 THAI STOCKS 1233.16 -0.05% -0.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares steady as Jackson Hole nears SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low STOCKS TO WATCH -- THAI BANKS Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Thailand at group '5'. It revised the industry risk score to '4' from '5' and maintained the economic risk score at '6'. -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL The small refiner told the exchange it would pay an interim dividend of 0.35 baht per share. -- Thailand's telecoms regulator will hold a long-awaited auction of 3G mobile phone licences on Oct. 15 or Oct. 16, a key step towards reforms in the sector, which will enable operators to tap more revenue from fast-growing data services. Top three mobile operators -- Advanced Info Service Pcl , second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl and number three True Corp -- are keen to join the auction. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year > Bond prices rise in QE3 stimulus speculation > Short squeeze lifts euro, Aussie dlr still fragile > Gold near 4-1/2 month high, focus on Fed > Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens U.S. Gulf Coast > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)