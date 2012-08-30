BANGKOK, Aug 30 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1410.49 0.08% 1.190 USD/JPY 78.64 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6438 -- -0.008 SPOT GOLD 1655.96 0.00% 0.020 US CRUDE 94.97 -0.54% -0.520 DOW JONES 13107.48 0.03% 4.49 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.03% -0.04 THAI STOCKS 1220.16 -1.05% -13.0 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, euro steady ahead Bernanke speech SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-week lows; S&P lifts Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT PCL Thailand's top energy firm said on Wednesday it would seek 30 billion baht ($958 million) in funds in the second half of this year for working capital, debt refinancing and to finance expansion. MARKET NEWS > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply > G3 currencies mark time ahead of Fed gathering > Gold perched around $1,655 before Fed speech > Oil lower as offshore damage from Isaac seen limited > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)