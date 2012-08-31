BANGKOK, Aug 31 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1399.48 -0.78% -11.010
USD/JPY 78.51 -0.11% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6318 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1654.71 -0.05% -0.830
US CRUDE 94.63 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 13000.71 -0.81% -106.77
ASIA ADRS 116.85 -1.59% -1.89
THAI STOCKS 1214.55 -0.46% -5.61
-- IRPC PCL
Moody's affirmed the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured bond
ratings of IRPC Public Company Limited with a stable outlook.
-- SIAM CEMENT PCL
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate said on Thursday it
planned to invest about 150-200 billion baht ($4.8-6.4 billion)
in 2013-2017, mostly on acquisitions in Southeast Asia and
existing projects.
-- LAND AND HOUSES PCL
Thailand's biggest housing developer said on Thursday it
aimed to buy property assets in San Francisco in the United
States later this year to tap growth opportunities there.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)