BANGKOK, Sept 3 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100
USD/JPY 78.22 -0.2% -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5484 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1688.61 -0.12% -2.030
US CRUDE 96.24 -0.24% -0.230
DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13
ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45
THAI STOCKS 1227.48 +1.06% +12.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares inch lower after Bernanke as
data in focus
SE ASIA STOCKS - Most end higher in subdued trade, weak
August
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BANPU PCL
The coal miner told the exchange its subsidiary PT Indo
Tambangraya Megah Tbk has raised its stake in PT
Jorong Barutama Greston to 99.99 percent from 99.66 percent.
-- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd has upgraded the bank's
brokerage unit SCB Securities Company Limited's (SCBS) National
Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(tha)' from 'A+(tha)'. The Outlook is
Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCBS's
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)