BANGKOK, Sept 4 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100
USD/JPY 78.38 0.19% 0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5705 -- 0.022
SPOT GOLD 1694.39 0.15% 2.600
US CRUDE 97.21 0.77% 0.740
DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13
ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45
THAI STOCKS 1235.48 0.65% 8.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares steady in range, stimulus
hopes support
SE ASIA STOCKS - Most end higher amid stimulus hopes
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL
Moody's assigned a provisional (P)Baa2 rating with a stable
outlook to the proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes to be
issued by PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd (PTTGC). At the
same time, Moody's has affirmed PTTGC's issuer rating at Baa2
with a stable outlook.
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Monday it had
selected units of French Total SA and JX Nippon Oil
and Gas Exploration Corp to be its partners in Block
M11 in Myanmar.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)