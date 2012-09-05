BANGKOK, Sept 5 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0138 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1404.94 -0.12% -1.640
USD/JPY 78.48 0.13% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5705 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1691.86 -0.13% -2.280
US CRUDE 95.35 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 13035.94 -0.42% -54.90
ASIA ADRS 115.84 -1.24% -1.46
THAI STOCKS 1236.31 0.07% 0.83
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro fall, investors brace for
ECB, US payrolls
SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT PCL
Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC), a joint venture of
Chevron Corp and Thailand's PTT Pcl, is to
delay its IPO from the third quarter as it needs more time to
work on the listing plan, a senior Energy Ministry official said
on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St cuts losses on Apple strength; FedEx down late
> U.S. bond yields edge up as ECB in focus
> Euro slips slightly but seen supported ahead of ECB
> Gold edges off 6-month high, eyes turn to ECB
> Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)