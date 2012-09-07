BANGKOK, Sept 7 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.12 2.04% 28.680
USD/JPY 78.87 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6764 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1695.94 -0.30% -5.100
US CRUDE 94.89 -0.67% -0.640
DOW JONES 13292.00 1.87% 244.52
ASIA ADRS 116.93 2.10% 2.40
THAI STOCKS 1,243.92 0.82% 10.08
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise after ECB, focus on payrolls
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ROBINSON DEPARTMENT STORE PCL
The department store operator said it expected a 22 percent
growth in sales this year as it planned to add three new stores
in the second half.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data
> Yields rise as traders bet on higher jobs gains
> ECB bond plan cheers euro, Aussie dollar
> Gold eases after ECB move buoys prices
> Oil settles higher on drop in U.S. inventory and ECB
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)