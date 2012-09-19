BANGKOK, Sept 19 Following are some
company-related and market news which could impact the local
market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13% -1.870
USD/JPY 78.63 -0.22% -0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7979 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1766.19 -0.31% -5.500
US CRUDE 95.54 0.26% 0.250
DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09% 11.54
ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12% -0.15
THAI STOCKS 1272.86 -0.44% -5.68
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SUPALAI PCL
The housing developer said it expected higher net profit
this year helped by revenues from its condominium and housing
projects.
