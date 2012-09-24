BANGKOK, Sept 24 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01% -0.110
USD/JPY 78.03 -0.18% -0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7441 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1759.41 -1.29% -23.010
US CRUDE 91.88 -1.09% -1.010
DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46
ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14
THAI STOCKS 1286.26 0.28% 3.58
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil
up
SE ASIA STOCKS- Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BANGKOK BANK, SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK,
KASIKORNBANK
Fitch Ratings says recent dollar fund raising by Thailand's
three largest private banks, Bangkok Bank ('BBB+'/Stable), Siam
Commercial Bank ('BBB+'/Stable), and Kasikornbank
('BBB+'/Stable), will have limited rating impact.
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Friday the
company and its partners including CNOOC Ltd and
SONATRACH, discovered crude oil at two exploration wells in
Algeria.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week
> Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk
> Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed
> Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high
> Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)