BANGKOK, Sept 27 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.32 -0.57% -8.270
USD/JPY 77.65 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6232 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1755.59 0.23% 4.000
US CRUDE 90.29 0.34% 0.310
DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33% -44.04
ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02% -1.23
THAI STOCKS 1274.50 -1.00% -12.91
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by Spain, Greece debt
jitters
SE ASIA STOCKS- Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales
drag Thai index
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Bank of Ayudhya
General Electric Co (GE) sold about a quarter of its
stake in Bank of Ayudhya under a global plan to shed non-core
assets, after the value of its five-year investment in
Thailand's most profitable bank more than doubled.
-- IRPC
Thailand's IRPC aims to spend $1 billion on boosting its
refining and specialty petrochemicals output by 2016, a top
executive said, as the firm looks to tap demand for products
with high profit-margins.
MARKET NEWS
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)